PADUCAH— Hundreds of dollars were spent in Paducah for Small Business Saturday.
Despite a wet day, many people around downtown Paducah shopped in stores and enjoyed downtown activities.
There was a fire pit going and marshmallows roasting on Broadway.
There were even Carolers out singing with whoever could hold a tune, or not.
The theme this year was Dickens of a Christmas.
"It just warms my heart to see that people are coming out and supporting our downtown business," said Claudia Meeks. "Without them, our businesses downtown would not survive."
Anytime you buy locally, more money stays in the community you live in.