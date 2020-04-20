PADUCAH — No matter what, everyone deserves a meal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Ed's restaurant and Community Kitchen in Paducah want to make sure no one goes hungry in their community.
Big Ed's restaurant cooked a full meal over the weekend to help Community Kitchen with the massive number of people the nonprofit is seeing every day. Big Ed's Owner Edward White said they cooked enough to feed 1,000 people on Monday.
"Miss Sally asked me about cooking some turkey," White said. "And I told her I would just do the whole meal."
Sally Michelson is the executive director of Community Kitchen. The kitchen has been serving more than double the usual number of people it feeds every day.
Edward Nelson has lived in the neighborhood where Community Kitchen is located for more than 20 years.
"It's affected everyone, so right now through this COVID-19, the people being out of work," Nelson said. "Man, we're all on hard times, you know. Basically, it's just the community doing outreach to everybody."
Community Kitchen runs using donations of food, clothing and money. Help from community partners like Big Ed's is keeping them going. Big Ed's has reduced it services like everyone else, but Edward White said the community keeps him going.
White said no one should feel ashamed about needing help.
"Anybody can eat it. That's why I cooked it. You don't have to need it," he said. "If you want something to eat, it's there for anybody."
As he continues to give to the community, COVID-19 is threatening his livelihood.
"I can hold on for another month, but you know, it's been rough. It's been rough, but like I said, I keep a couple employees working," he said. "I pretty well do it for them."
Although his future is not clear, White said he is still planning to cook his annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community that has done so much for him.
"It's fortunate that the community is coming together so this can take place. We need to fully support it," Nelson said.
If you would like to donate to Community Kitchen, you can go to the nonprofit's website and click donate. If you need a free meal, you can go to Community Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. To support Big Ed's restaurant, you can order takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.