HICKMAN, KY — Thunderbolt Radio reports a small child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve in Hickman, Kentucky.
According to their article about the incident, firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department and Fulton County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Thunderbolt's article, emergency personnel fought the blaze in frigid conditions until the early-morning hours.
The Hickman Fire Department is reportedly expected to release an official report on the fire at a later time.