JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — One person has died in a single-engine plane crash near a Tennessee airport.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes told The Jackson Sun that an individual aboard the plane contacted the McKellar-Sipes Airport on Friday morning seeking guidance to land after reporting engine trouble. He says the plane crashed about a mile from the airport.
The pilot’s identity wasn’t immediately released. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said the Beechcraft A36 Bonanza left Dickson Municipal Airport in Dickson and was headed to Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.