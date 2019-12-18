CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- An investigation is underway into a small fire at the Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the casino on report of smoke in the building.
When they arrived, they found the building being evacuated and the smell of smoke in the front lobby.
Firefighters located the source of the smoke to the men's restroom in the front lobby.
The sprinkler system had already extinguished a small trash can fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.