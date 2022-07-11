Twice in the last few weeks, police broke up what are believed to be criminal gangs using a tactic called "Smishing" to steal millions of dollars from their victims.
Smishing is not a new cyber scam but it is often successful, due to how the crimes are carried out.
Smishing is a combination of text messages and phishing websites that aim to get your personal information. That information could include your credit card, bank account numbers, or access to your email. Cybersecurity experts say smishing attacks more than doubled in 2021.
You've probably received a text from a smishing group claiming you have an undeliverable package or offering a special deal or free gift.
A good example of a smishing attack is a text message congratulating you on winning a gift certificate. All you have to do is click on the link in the text to claim it.
Another example is getting a notification that you have a package in the mail that can't be delivered. They might say because it has a high value, they'll return it to the warehouse-unless you claim it by clicking a link.
These smishing text messages are just believable enough to tempt even savviest computer user. To see where texts like this lead, I opened one of the links. My web browser opened and it took me to a website asking me to sign in to my Microsoft Outlook account. If I did that, I'd be giving the information to the scammer.
Scammers sending a text pretending to be your bank or credit card will also ask you to sign in to an account using a website that looks legitimate enough to fool you into thinking it is your bank website portal.
If you receive a text message asking you to click on a link just ignore it. If you believe it might be a legitimate text message contact the company.