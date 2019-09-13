School bus and pickup truck crash photos

1 of 6

UPDATE: 12:20 P.M. -- The site of the crash is clear and all lanes are now open.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- A 42-year-old Smithland man was injured after his pickup truck hit a school bus head-on Friday morning.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened on KY 137/River Road near the four mile marker. This is between KY 763 and the Birdsville boat ramp.

Deputies say 42-year-old Daniel Lawless of Smithland was driving his pickup truck south on the road when he lost control and hit a school bus head-on.

Lawless had to be extricated from his pickup truck. He was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

The driver of the school bus, 37-year-old Dustin Wood of Smithland, was not injured.

Wood's daughter was also on the bus and not injured. There were no other children on the bus.

School bus crash map Livingston County