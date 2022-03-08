WASHINGTON (WRC-TV) — Tuesday is International Women's Day. The Smithsonian is marking the occasion, and Women's History Month, with a celebration of women in STEM industries.
Something new to see at the Smithsonian: the faces and stories of more than 100 barrier-breaking women.
So often, the men of history — presidents, generals, pioneers — are immortalized in statue, larger than life.
But this Women’s History Month, statues of women at the forefront of STEM industries are standing life-sized at Smithsonian museums.
A world of imposing statues, these are here to inspire.
“It's easy to tell a little girl you can be anything you want when you grow up, but to actually show the women who did,” captures the spirit of the #IfThenSheCan exhibit, says Smithsonian Arts and Industry Building Director Rachel Goslins.
The exhibit features 120 life-sized, 3-D printed statues of women trailblazers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
They’re now displayed together as a collection for the first time for Women’s History Month, which the Smithsonian is also marking as Women’s Futures Month.
“When you think about women in STEM, you think about, you know, our astrophysicists and our mathematicians, but we have women who are designing video games and helping save endangered species and tracking earthquakes. It's really astonishing what these women are doing,” Goslins says.
Exhibit visitors can look at each statue’s hands to get a sense of what they do for a living, and each statue has a QR code visitors can scan to hear from the women in their own voices.
After a kickoff last week featuring the real women, some statues are moving from the Smithsonian Gardens and Castle to the Natural History Museum and other Smithsonian museums along the National Mall until March 27.
To learn more about the #IfThenSheCan exhibit, ifthenexhibit.org. To learn more about the Smithsonian's Women's Futures Month, visit si.edu/womensfutures. To learn more about International Women's Day, visit internationalwomensday.com.