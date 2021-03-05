WOLF LAKE, IL — It's that time again! The Shawnee National Forest will soon close Service Road 345, more commonly known as Snake Road, to vehicles for the spring migration of a plethora of snake and amphibian species.
The 2.5-mile road will be closed from March 15 through May 15 so the reptiles and amphibians can migrate from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs in the southern Illinois national forest to their summer home: LaRue Swamp. Some of the critters making this journey are considered threatened or endangered in Illinois and the United States.
The U.S. Forest Service says while the closure is set to begin on March 15, recent warm weather may lead the road to close four to five days early.
The two-month migration brings people from across the country to Shawnee National Forest who want to see the wide range of slithering, crawling and hopping critters. The Forest Service says about 66% of amphibians and 59% of reptiles known to live in Illinois can be found there.
While the road is closed to vehicles, human foot traffic is allowed. But, special regulations apply. LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated Research Natural Area, and the Forest Service warns that unauthorized collecting and handling of any of these species is prohibited under federal and state law.
For the latest updates on the road closure, visit fs.usda.gov/shawnee.