MAYFIELD, KY — The snow and cold has caused cleanup efforts in Mayfield to end for the day Thursday. With snow covering roads and equipment, it's difficult for contractors who are helping with the demolition process.
There wasn't much movement in the downtown area on Thursday. Contractors and volunteers were taking a pause on cleanup efforts. The distribution center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds also shut down for the day, but there's still help for people who need it.
Snow blanketed what's left of homes and businesses. Keith Todd with the Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Operation Center says volunteers and contractors helping with cleanup efforts took a much-needed snow day.
"It's probably not very likely that the volunteer groups are going to be pushing a lot of stuff to the curb today. It's just one of those days," says Todd.
While streets were empty, there is still help for tornado victims. It's on a call-by-call basis for warming centers.
"We are not announcing those locations unless we have people call in that actually need them. Then, we'll send them directly there. We're doing that to maximize our volunteers, so we don't overload them early in the day," says Todd.
With the distribution center closed, emergency supplies are also available for folks.
"For instance, if there's something you're completely out of, they'll put together a box and hopefully be able to deliver it to most of the locations here in Mayfield/Graves County," says Todd.
It might be a snow day, but that doesn't mean the resources aren't available. The distribution center needs heaters and electric blankets. If you need emergency supplies, you can call the Tornado Information Hotline at 270-727-5114. There are a few churches on standby for warming centers if people need a place to stay. You can call the Red Cross at 502-871-1498 if you're need a warm shelter for the night.