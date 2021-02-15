PADUCAH — All Kroger stores in Paducah and Murray are closing at 6 p.m. CT on Monday because of the snowstorm creating hazardous conditions in the region.
A corporate spokesperson for Kroger told Local 6 of the early closure. The spokesperson says those stores plan to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Banks Market in Paducah also closed at 1 p.m. Monday.
Midtown Market in Paducah also opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 1 p.m. Monday, with plans to reopen at its normal business hours on Tuesday.
Reidland Food Giant also announced it has closed for the day as of 5 p.m., with plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Over in Metropolis, Illinois, Big John is closing at 6 p.m. Monday. The store's deli department closed at noon.
Regardless of whether grocery stores where you live are closing early or remaining open, state and local officials advise you to stay home and off roads if at all possible.
“The conditions on our roads are deteriorating very quickly. Parts of Kentucky are getting significant snow, sleet and freezing rain or an ice storm. We’re one of the only states getting all three in a very significant way,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing Monday afternoon. “We’ve come too far in the last 11 months protecting one another to lose people in an event like this.”
If you plan to visit a grocery store or other business as this winter weather event continues, it's a good idea to call ahead before departing.