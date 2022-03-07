PADUCAH — In the fight against the Russian invasion, Ukraine has a secret weapon: social media. With new content being posted to platforms like Twitter and TikTok constantly, Ukraine is using social media to rally support. It also presents some challenges.
One of the biggest effects is misinformation. With new information being posted every second, it's hard to verify what's true and what's not.
Users also have to navigate through clickbait and sponsored posts to find legitimate updates. How do you know what you can trust?
You can't be passive on social media. If you see a post that seems inaccurate, look for it from another source.
Try to avoid clickbait or posts that are absurdly titled. They're often misleading on purpose.
Another thing to watch for is the memes. Gen Z is known for using dark humor to cope with situations that make them uncomfortable. West Kentucky Community and Technical College professor Allison Smith says she thinks most have innocent intentions, but some posts go too far.
“Social media we have seen historically kind of empowers people to step out and say some things that they might not necessarily do if they were face to face with someone, gives them a little bit of a superpower,” says Smith.
Smith says all posts aren't made with Ukraine’s best interest at heart. She says some posters who fall more into the category she calls “slacktivists.”
“It's about mem" she says of the slacktivist mindset. "I want to show that I'm part of this, that I support this. I also want to look like I'm empathetic to the cause, but I want this to be all about me — that I fit in here, that I'm the center of attention."
People are also sharing many ways to support Ukrainians. Petitions and places to donate are all over Twitter and Facebook. Smith urges that you do research into organizations before you give. Like the slacktivists, not everyone is truly trying to help.
Regardless, the outcry of support for Ukraine on social media is inspiring. Smith says the photos and videos shared are making people care, and the support Ukraine has garnered is real.
“Sometimes I think social media, for all the negative, it really shows you that there is good in the world and that we can all come together and support one another,” Smith says.
Social media can be great asset to keeping up with Ukraine. You just have to know how to use it.
The first step is checking your online social circle.
“We have not been careful who we let in our social space. Think about that. So many times it’s like we'll follow someone, we'll like someone. We're letting all of this come into our social space and not protect ourselves. We need to do a better job of protecting our social space,” Smith says.
Apps like TikTok and Instagram rely on algorithms that respond to what you like and whom you follow. So, cleaning up your following list will help the apps give you more accurate sources and information.