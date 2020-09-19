EDDYVILLE, KY — A fundraiser for the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky took place Saturday in Eddyville, Kentucky, at Lee S. Jones Ballpark.
Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly. The Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky provides advocates and resources for individuals and families affected by the condition.
Sarah Richardson is the program director of the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky. She explained what events like Saturday's fundraiser mean to her.
"It's amazing, so good to see everybody here supporting Jadison. I have a daughter with spina bifida myself, so watching this and all the people that come together for this event, it really warms the heart," Richardson said.
For more information about the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky, visit spinabifidakentucky.org.