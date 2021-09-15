PADUCAH-- The City of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting, and plan review software beginning Friday, Sept. 17. The upgrades are expected to impact systems until noon on Monday, Sept. 20.
The following services will be impacted for Paducah residents:
Finance Department - Customers will not be able to make business license or property tax payments in person or over-the-phone. Staff will not be able to access info for title work or other inquiries.
Fire Prevention - People will not be able to submit applications for building permits, make payments for permits or code enforcement fines, or receive a certificate of occupancy.
Planning and Engineering - People will not be able to submit applications or plans or be able to pay application/permit fees.
“The annual upgrade to our software is to ensure the efficiency and safety of our operations, Michelle Smolen, the Assistant City Manager, said. "To reduce the impact to citizens and provide the best customer experience possible, we selected the upgrade to occur at the time of year that doesn’t coincide with property tax payments or business license renewals. We apologize for any inconvenience this upgrade poses. Our goals are to always look for ways to be more efficient and customer friendly.”
Tyler Technologies is facilitating the software upgrade. Utilities such as public safety operations, 911 dispatching, and registrations through the Parks & Recreation Department, will not be impacted.