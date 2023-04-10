PADUCAH — It's time to get your plans in place for next year's solar eclipse. It will happen on April 8, 2024, and many in the Local 6 area are in the path of totality once again.
In 2017, thousands flocked to our region to see it. Plans are in the works to create a whole weekend out of this twice-in-a-lifetime experience.
Our area last saw a total eclipse almost years ago in August of 2017. This go round, Paducah is hosting a festival called X Marks the Spot. In 2017, the eclipse happened in one direction. Next year’s eclipse is happening in the opposite direction, making an "X" right over Paducah.
Liz Hammonds with the Paducah Tourism Bureau says tourists are already booking their rooms, and the Respite in Lowertown is already booked up.
"We started getting calls in January of this year, actually, and yeah so we've been fully booked for quite some time," said Respite co-owner Samuel Neihoff.
Neihoff said events downtown like X Marks the Spot benefit his business.
"I think it opens people's eyes to what we have here and who we are, so the big events like that are great for kind of showcasing that," said Neihoff.
The expectation is for the streets of downtown Paducah to be busy with people viewing the eclipse, but also enjoying a weekend downtown.
"I can't give a lot away right now, but I will say the downtown will be bustling. All of our different downtown merchants will have something special for the eclipse. I expect we might have some other things for the whole family," said Hammonds.
In 2017, the eclipse provided a boost of tourism and provided an economic boost for the downtown.
"Come see the eclipse. Witness that for two minutes, but I bet you when you're here you're gonna’ experience something that's going to make you want to come back," said Hammonds.
Many local hotels and bed and breakfasts are booked up or are close to it. Once more information about the X Marks the Spot festival is available, we’ll be sure to bring you those details.
The partial eclipse will begin at 12:42 p.m. Totality will occur at 2 p.m. It will last about around two minutes in Paducah. In Carbondale, Illinois, totality will last a little more than four minutes.