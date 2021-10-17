PADUCAH, KY—The Merryman House says the 7th Annual Paducky Derby is officially sold out.
The Merryman House increased the number of ducks available for adoption from 10,000 to 13,000 ducks.
"At approximately 7:30AM today, the last 3 ducks were adopted setting a record number of adoptions for the organization’s signature fundraiser with 6 days left before race day!," said Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley in a news release.
Merryman House will be holding its annual Paducky Derby Duck Race on Oct. 23.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at Montgomery Lake within Bob Noble Park Pond in Paducah. Paducah Elks Lodge 217 will also be a sponsor of the race.
All proceeds will go to Merryman House to help meet the needs of victims of domestic violence.
"I am continually amazed by the generosity of our community to support the mission of Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, “said Foley. “This event is geared for all ages, and is a light-hearted way to have a very serious conversation about intimate partner violence."
