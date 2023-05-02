ANDERSON COUNTY, KY (WLEX) — Anderson County, Kentucky, is on a mission to have more schools become part of the Purple Star Program.
The program recognizes schools for their dedication and support of military families.
Monday, one school showed that commitment in one of the most memorable ways possible.
There's a hero among us, when these boots are on home soil.
"I did it because — just to make our future better,” said U.S. Army Specialist Hannah Henning.
A better future is what Henning envisions for her 4-year-old daughter, Charlee.
"It's been hard on me,” Henning said. “I think she's kept herself distracted, so she's happy, but she definitely has missed me."
She just returned home after a nine-month deployment, and she went to her daughter’s school to surprise her.
"I'm probably going to cry,” Henning said. “I don't know what to expect from her. She might cry, she might not."
At a Purple Star Program ceremony, Henning listened to a presentation. But there was a good chance her mind was down the hall in her daughter’s classroom.
As Henning prepared to surprise Charlee, a teacher read to her and the other kids in class from a book titled “My Mom’s Boots.”
"We are going to celebrate Mother's Day!" she said. "Charlee's mommy has a special job."
For Charlee, it was a story she hasn't just heard, but lived.
"My mom doesn't wear just any pair of shoes to work. She wears combat boots,” the teacher read. “You know what? I have somebody else that can read this story so much better than I can."
"Let's turn and look at our visitor!” she said as Henning entered the classroom. “Who do you think that is?!”
When Charlee saw her mom, there were tears, smiles — and a big hug.
"Think it really hit me when she started crying,” Henning said.
"I'm happy in the whole wide world!” Charlee said.
When you're the parent of a 4 year old, that smile and that laughter is the best thing in the whole wide world.
"It was just overwhelming how much support that, not just me, but all military families have within the school,” Henning said.
Afterward, Carlee hopped down the hall with her mom close behind.
Keep jumping for joy, Charlee. Your mommy's home.
For more information about the Purple Star Program, visit kypurplestar.org.