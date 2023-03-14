If you're a parent, you've probably started signing your kids up for spring or summer camps. But this year, you might be paying more if the camp is in Kentucky.
Some camps in Kentucky, whether they're nonprofit or for-profit, are subject to sales tax under legislation that went into effect at the start of 2023. Parents will need to figure out what that means for their families in light of other economic factors like inflation.
On Tuesday, Local 6 talked with two organizations: one that won't be impacted by the tax change and one that will.
"I got to be like Superman going through the air," said fifth-grader Cowan Griggs. "We didn't have much time, so only a few people actually got up there. But once we got up there, you have to step up to the zip line. We zip-lined, I don't know, not very far, but it was still pretty fun."
Griggs is talking about the time he climbed a wall while at camp with 4-H in Marshall County, Kentucky.
Because it’s involved with a land grant university cooperative extension service, 4-H wasn't impacted by the Kentucky sales tax on recreational camps.
However, the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department had to adjust.
It raised its summer camp prices from $60 to $70 a week because of the sales tax.
"It's a little overwhelming at first just because we have to figure out on the backend how does that affect us and how can we incorporate it," Paducah Parks and Rec. Assistant Director of Recreation Suzanne Davidson said. "We already have all of our programs entered into our system and now adjust for tax."
Leaders with 4-H said camps need to be accessible to kids, no matter their socioeconomic status.
"Any positive youth development organization to provide safe learning environments where our youth can learn resiliency and taking care of themselves, just from the standpoint of finding their spark," said Lena Mallory, the Marshall County extension agent with 4-H.
As for Cowan, he said he wants other kids to experience the fun he's had.
"Because it's just really fun and you get to spend time with your friends," said Cowan.
If you're a parent, remember to reach out to the camp's organization for any scholarship opportunities.
Both 4-H and Paducah Parks and Recreation have ways to help parents.
Other taxable items that may also impact families include charges for youth to play Little League, golf or tennis lessons.