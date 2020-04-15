HENRY COUNTY, TN — Laura Moss and her family have been in the dairy industry for about six decades.
"We love this way of life, we love our animals," says Moss.
For the past 27 years, the Mosses have run their dairy operation in Henry County, Tennessee. In that 27 years, they've seen the industry they love struggle.
"Especially in the southeast, we've seen a decline in dairies, which is really sad," says Moss.
Now the dairy industry is facing another challenge. As the mass rush at grocery stores has increased, the demand for milk has increased. The demand has increased so much that dairy processing plants are having trouble processing all the milk, and are running out of supplies like labels and caps. They're telling some producers they can't take their milk. Because milk can go bad if it's not processed within about 72 hours, some producers have no other option but to dump their milk.
"My brother got a call from our milk hauler and said, due to backups at the plant, they weren't going to be able to come pick up our milk the next morning, and so that was one of those deals. Pretty frustrating," says Moss.
Fortunately, the Mosses were able to get a truck to come and pick up their milk. Now, it's just day to day, hoping the truck keeps coming.
"There have been other dairy farmers in this county that have had to dump their milk, and so as of now we feel a little more safe," says Moss.
Moss and her family have milked 165 cows twice a day in the past two days alone. They've produced more than 17,000 pounds of milk. Having to dump that milk would be detrimental to their operation.
"Sometimes we just have to laugh so we don't cry. I think it's been a depressed market for the last couple of years," Moss said. "Say a little prayer for us every chance you get, because we all need it."
