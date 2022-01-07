Eight FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky and one Mobile Registration Center will reopen on Saturday, after closing Thursday and Friday due to snow, icy roads and dangerously cold temperatures.
In a news release sent Friday night, FEMA says it and state leaders have deemed it safe to reopen some of Kentucky's DRCs and MRCs to help Dec. 10 tornado survivors.
The disaster recovery centers that will reopen at noon on Saturday, Jan. 8 are:
- Warren County: The former Sears location at Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
- Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
- Graves County: The Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Logan County: Logan County Extension Services at 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276.
- Barren County: The Cave City Police Department at 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127.
- Marion County: 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033.
- Hopkins County: The Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy at 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.
The Mobile Registration Center that will reopen at noon on Saturday is in Marshall County. That's at the Old Marshall County Library at 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025.
For updates from FEMA on open Disaster Recovery Centers, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. For more information from FEMA about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.