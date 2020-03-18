closed sign

FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear is requiring all public-facing businesses in Kentucky that cannot comply with CDC guidelines to cease all in-person operations by end of business on Wednesday.

Beshear has sent an outline of which businesses can and cannot stay open.

Those that must close are:

  • Entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities
  • Community and recreation centers
  • Gyms and exercise facilities
  • Hair salons
  • Nail salons
  • Spas
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters
  • Sporting event facilities

The following businesses can stay open but must implement CDC guidelines.

  • Food
  • Food processing
  • Agriculture
  • Industrial manufacturing
  • Feed mills
  • Construction
  • Trash collection
  • Retail
  • Grocery and consumer goods
  • Home repair/hardware
  • Auto repair
  • Pharmacy
  • Medical facilities
  • Biomedicine and healthcare
  • Post offices
  • Insurance
  • Banks
  • Gas stations
  • Laundromats
  • Veterinary clinics
  • Pet stores
  • Warehousing, storage, and distribution
  • Public transportation
  • Hotel and commercial lodging

Businesses that can and do decide to stay open must follow the following CDC guidance.

  • Maintain a distance of 6 feet between persons.
  • Ensure employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing.
  • Ensure employees who are sick remain at home.
  • Regular cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Beshear says the goal of the changes is to minimize in-person interaction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, there were 27 confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky. One of those cases in in Lyon County.

Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.

