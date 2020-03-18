FRANKFORT, KY -- Governor Andy Beshear is requiring all public-facing businesses in Kentucky that cannot comply with CDC guidelines to cease all in-person operations by end of business on Wednesday.
Beshear has sent an outline of which businesses can and cannot stay open.
Those that must close are:
- Entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities
- Community and recreation centers
- Gyms and exercise facilities
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Concert venues
- Theaters
- Sporting event facilities
The following businesses can stay open but must implement CDC guidelines.
- Food
- Food processing
- Agriculture
- Industrial manufacturing
- Feed mills
- Construction
- Trash collection
- Retail
- Grocery and consumer goods
- Home repair/hardware
- Auto repair
- Pharmacy
- Medical facilities
- Biomedicine and healthcare
- Post offices
- Insurance
- Banks
- Gas stations
- Laundromats
- Veterinary clinics
- Pet stores
- Warehousing, storage, and distribution
- Public transportation
- Hotel and commercial lodging
Businesses that can and do decide to stay open must follow the following CDC guidance.
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet between persons.
- Ensure employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing.
- Ensure employees who are sick remain at home.
- Regular cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Beshear says the goal of the changes is to minimize in-person interaction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday night, there were 27 confirmed cases of the virus in Kentucky. One of those cases in in Lyon County.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.