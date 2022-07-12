FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet announced in a release supply-chain businesses in Kentucky can qualify for up to $40,000 in incentives by starting and/or maintaining apprenticeship programs.
The cabinet says employers are invited to virtually attend a free webinar on July 19 or July 27, where they can learn more about the program.
The cabinet said employers may be eligible for $1,000 per apprentice and up to $40,000 for each sponsor or employer to help pay setup costs for a new apprentice program. The funds are available through partnership with the Supply Chain Automation Workforce Hub.
According to the release, a minimum of two registered apprentices are required, and the funds can be used for various expenses, such as: tuition, classroom education, online training, training equipment, tools, and curricula development.
You can register for the July 19 webinar, which will be held from 1-2 p.m., here.
You can register for the July 27 webinar, which will be held from 11a.m. to noon, here.
For more information about the program, email workforce.ky.gov.