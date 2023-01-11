ST. LOUIS, MO — Some Missourians are now eligible to have their misdemeanor and felony marijuana records expunged following the passage of Amendment 3 in 2022's midterm election, KSDK reports.
The state's constitutional amendment — which passed with 53 percent of the vote in Nov. 2022 — legalized recreational marijuana use for those 21 years of age or older, under certain conditions.
According to KSDK, expungement of records is automatic for those who are not currently in custody. Those who are, however, can fill out a petition to have their records cleared.
Expungement will not apply to those who are convicted of violent crimes, Stacy Lannert with the Missouri Public Defender's Office explained to KSDK.
"If there was violence involved...if they were driving while under the influence or delivering to a minor...those people do not qualify,” Lannert said.
Lannert explained that possession records can hold people back, limiting their housing options and keeping them from receiving certain grants.
"How can we put a record on somebody who now wouldn't be convicted?” she reportedly asked.
According to the article, those with misdemeanor marijuana charges have to have their records expunged by June. Those with qualifying felonies have to have their records cleared by December.