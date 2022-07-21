MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it and the city of Mayfield have formed plans to reopen some important highways and streets in the city's downtown that have been blocked since the devastating Dec. 10 tornado.
Some of the closures were put in place to reduce vehicle traffic through the city, to make it easier for contractors and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews to remove debris. Other streets were blocked off because structures along them were unstable, KYTC District 1 explains in a news release Thursday.
Now, the local cabinet district says, some streets are being reopened to increase public access to businesses that have reopened downtown.
As of Thursday afternoon, KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 58/Kentucky 80/Broadway Street is open between 9th Street and 6th Street.
Additionally, the U.S. 45 one-way sections along 7th Street and 8th Street from Paducah to and from downtown Mayfield are open to the intersection with Broadway Street.
But, KYTC District 1 says, sections of one-way U.S. 45 along 7th Street and 8th Street between Broadway and Water streets are still closed. Those areas will remain closed until further notice.
Drivers should know that the intersections within the reopened area are all-way stops until KYTC provides further notice. The cabinet also advises drivers to watch out for traffic flow changes the reopening will cause in downtown Mayfield, and exercise caution when driving in that area.