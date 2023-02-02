WEST KENTUCKY — Icy weather has made for slick road conditions in west Kentucky over the past few days, leading to road closures and crashes.
Some secondary highways in rural areas were closed Wednesday due to dangerous conditions, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews have made progress reopening some of those roads as of Thursday afternoon. However, the district says some other roadways that were previously open had to be closed Thursday morning.
KYTC District 1 says crews are continuing to clear ice from state highways that remain closed, noting that crews have gone in with buckets of salt to spread by hand so tow trucks and emergency vehicles can access those roads. Thursday morning, the district says, salt trucks made more runs in hilly areas and other possible trouble spots on rural, secondary highways.
Here's the latest report from KYTC District 1, as of about 4 p.m. Thursday:
Marshall County
KY 95 is open immediately south of Calvert City in Marshall County.
KY 1523/Industrial Parkway is open west of KY 95 at Calvert City.
Lyon County
KY 1055 is open.
McCracken County
The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge has ropened.
KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road is closed between U.S. 62 and KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road.
KY 970/Highland Church Road is open between U.S. 62 and KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road.
KY 999/Krebs Station Road is open between KY 994/Old Mayfield Road and KY 1954/Husbands Road.
KY 348/Lovelaceville-Florence Station Road East is open.
KY 970/Highland Church Road is open between U.S. 62 and KY 1322.