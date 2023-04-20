WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — It’s standardized testing week for Tennessee students. The pressure is on, especially for third-graders.
A few weeks ago, the state passed a law requiring third-graders to test proficient or better in reading. If they don't, the options are summer school, fourth-grade tutoring or repeating the third-grade.
The law has teachers, parents and students stressing more than normal this week. Parents shared that some of their students are not worried, but others say testing is causing their kids to panic and stress.
Thursday morning, Martin Elementary School classrooms were full of students putting their knowledge to the test. The students were testing in core subjects like reading and math. Assistant Principal Tiffany Frazier said educators there have been preparing all year for this week.
Frazier is the parent of a third-grader, too, so she knows personally that students may be on edge.
"A couple of them, I've seen come in and be a little nervous about it being testing. But once they get in there and get busy, they give us their best. They work hard, and then at the end they've been just like, ‘OK, that wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be,’" said Frazier.
Destin Tucker has a son testing as well. She said on Thursday that he wasn't stressed, but she has talked with parents and his friends are having a hard time.
"They say their students have been really stressed and even crying before school just worried about the test," said Tucker.
Frazier knows some students have struggled with test taking skills before the new law went into effect.
"We haven't put any of that pressure on our students. We haven't mentioned it to them. We asked our teachers not to mention it to them. We just want them to show what they've learned," she said.
Frazier has confidence in their teachers and their students.
"We'll just keep doing what we're doing. We've got amazing teachers. We've got phenomenal students, and so all we ever ask is for them to come in and give us their best every day, and if they do that then we're not worried where they'll end up," said Frazier.
She said the school is expecting to have test scores back on May 19. If a student does not test proficient in reading, they will have the chance to retake the test on May 22.
Another change for testing this year might help some students experiencing text anxiety. They’ll have more time. If the allotted time is up for a test and a student needs more time, all they have to do is raise their hand. They are allowed 20% of the initial time of the test to finish what they have left.