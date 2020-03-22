Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH, MOUNT VERNON, GOLCONDA, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM, AND CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL LAST WEEK CONTINUES TO CAUSE RISES ON THE OHIO RIVER. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO CREST IN THE THURSDAY TO SATURDAY TIME FRAME IN THE MINOR TO MODERATE FLOOD CATEGORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 6:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY THURSDAY EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&