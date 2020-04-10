Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES FROM 33 TO 37 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...ALL OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&