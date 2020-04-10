MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department announced a second coronavirus related death in McCracken County on Friday. The man's son tells Local 6 more about his father, and what his family is going through.
Anthony Ridgeway confirms that his father, Sylvanus "Sonny" Ridgeway, of Sonny Ridgeway Construction, died Thursday night at Baptist Health Paducah. Anthony says it was a coronavirus-related death.
Sonny was 75-years-old, he would have celebrated his 76th birthday on July 5.
Anthony says Sonny was feeling sick for days, but he ignored the signs. He was at Baptist Health Paducah for 10 to 11 days, where at one point his vitals were improving. But Anthony says Sonny's vitals did a 180-degree turn, and he was put back on a ventilator before he died.
Anthony says Sonny’s wife has since tested positive for COVID-19, but Anthony has not. Both are quarantined in the same home in Paducah.
The family is planning Sonny's funeral services right now, where they will only be allowed to have 10 close family members. The funeral will be held at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home. Owner Mary Pettus-Rowland confirmed that Sonny’s body is currently at the funeral home.
The family will have a memorial later, once the COVID-19 pandemic settles.
Anthony says his dad attended Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. He says his dad was well-known in the community for all of the homes and buildings he has built in Paducah, including in the arts district in downtown Paducah.