MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY— A man was killed after being shot by his father Sunday evening in Muhlenberg County, police say.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 says they were called to the 3000 block of State Route 176 for a shooting.
A preliminary investigation showed George Rudy Cundiff, 70-years-old of Greenville, KY, was involved in an altercation with his son, 42-year-old Christopher Seth Cundiff.
Police say George shot his son, Christopher, during the altercation.
Christopher was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital were he later died.
George Cundiff was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. Cundiff was charged with murder- domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP post 2 Madisonville.