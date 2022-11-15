PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday.
Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam.
These are just some of the donations they collected Tuesday.
It's a way to help collect food for students who need it, and gives students a hands-on learning experience.
"There are a lot of students that we have on campus that have basic needs that aren't being met," DMS Clinical Coordinator Kim Savage. "Sometimes students have to decide if they can get lunch that day or or have gas to come to school."
Savage also said that this is one way the group can give back to the community.