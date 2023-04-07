LEWISTON, IL (WEEK) — A well-timed phone call from a son to his father may have saved a life earlier this week when tornadoes hit Illinois.
Mike McCormick called his father just minutes before a tornado destroyed their family's home.
“I sent dad a text message that said, ‘Hey, I think this is going to be pretty bad. You probably ought to be heading to the basement probably in the next 10 minutes or so,’” McCormick says.
And good thing he did, because his father said five minutes later, the storm was on top of their home on Milton Road in Lewiston, Illinois.
The storm destroyed their home and much more on their property, spreading debris as far as the eye can see.
“Two pretty good size machine sheds on the other side of the road that are both completely gone. Their fifth wheel camper was in one of them, and it's over here back behind us now. It just kind of rolled across the field," McCormick says.
McCormick's parents hid in the basement. Debris piled in the staircase, and the cars in the garage were almost thrown into the home and potentially blocking the entrance.
"The car and the truck were in the garage. Both of them moved a little bit, the car actually moved just barely into the house. So, where the stairway access is to go to the basement, if it had gone another few more feet it would have pretty much been over that hole,” he says.
This wasn't their first time experiencing a tornado. They saw one before in 1995.
"It lifted the roof on the house, and one of the garage walls fell out. It wasn't a big deal to put it back, but this one tore a lot more damage than the one before, that was easily fixed. This one I think we're just going to take this thing off and either rebuilding here or doing something different,” McCormick.
Regardless of the damage, they are in good spirits and thankful for their community’s support.
“We've had a lot of people stopping by this morning to offer help, and a lot of farmers offered their equipment and different things,” McCormick says. “You know, that's what typically happens around here. Everybody kind of comes together and you pool resources or whatever you need to do, and you eventually get past all this even though it's kind of a pain, but you get by it."