MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul in Murray is holding a food drive Friday and Saturday for its summer Lunch and Literacy program.
The Lunch and Literacy program provides food bags for kids in Marshall County during the summer months. The program provides bags twice a week, and an age-appropriate book is included once a week.
During the "Stuff the Storage Building" drive, donors can drop off shelf-stable food items to load up a storage container from Easy Move Mobile Storage in Murray.
The food drive is going on until 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot behind Soup for the Soul.
In a social media post about the food drive, the nonprofit says needed items include:
- Canned chicken or tuna
- Tuna Helper
- Fruit cups
- Pasta sauce
- Complete pancake mix and syrup
- Juice boxes or Capri Sun
- Canned beef stew
- Nutrigrain bars
- Granola bars
- Slim Jims
- Shelf-stable milk
- Saltine crackers
- Packaged peanut butter crackers
Soup for the Soul is at 411 Maple St. in Murray.
For more information about Soup for the Soul, visit soup4thesoul.org.