Fredonia Suspect

Lawrence “Larry” Florentine

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The body of a South Carolina woman was found in Fredonia, Kentucky, last month. Now, her husband — who is jailed in Colorado — has been charged with her murder.

The body of 36-year-old Nicole Renee Florentine was found off of Kentucky 91 in the Caldwell County community of Fredonia in June. Several days later, a warrant was issued for her husband, 52-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Florentine, charging him with abuse of a corpse. Florentine was found and arrested on June 23 in Denver, Colorado. 

Now, Kentucky State Police investigators confirm that Florentine has been charged with murder-domestic violence. KSP Post 2 obtained a warrant charging him with his wife's murder on Friday. 

The warrant was served to him at the Douglas County Detention Center in Castle Rock, Colorado, where he remains in custody. 

