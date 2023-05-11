TRIGG COUNTY, KY — South Road is blocked by a dump truck crash at the 16 mile-marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Thursday release, the crash happened just south of downtown Cadiz, between Main Street and U.S. 68 — near Lookout Lane.
The KYTC says the truck was hauling a load of lime, which has spilled out into the roadway. It will have to be cleaned up after the truck is removed.
According to the release, the blockage is expected to be in place until about 7 p.m.
The KYTC says drivers can self-detour using either end of U.S. 68 Business/ Main Street and U.S. 68.