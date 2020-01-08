UPDATE: All lanes of southebound Purchase Parkway near Fulton, Kentucky are now open.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY -- A semi crash is blocking both southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway in Hickman County.
The crash is at the 3 mile marker. This is a mile away from exit 2 near the Hickman-Fulton County line.
The semi was carrying with dog food which needs to be off-loaded before it can be moved.
Traffic is being routed off at exit 14 to Wingo. Traffic can then follow U.S. 45 south to return to the parkway at exit 2 near Fulton.
The parkway is expected to be blocked until about 10 a.m.