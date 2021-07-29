DEXTER, MO– According to Southeast Health Center in Dexter, significant progress has been made to reopening the hospital following a tornado that moved through the area July 10.
The hospital's emergency services and inpatient services are expected to be open again by early August.
According to a press release from the hospital, extensive testing has been done to assess the impact of the damage to inpatient units. The Emergency Services Department and Behavioral Health Unit both incurred damage, and testing is being done to ensure those areas of the hospital will be safe for patients.
Southeast Health Center added that the community is fortunate to have the Clinic at Walmart and other family practices in the area that can provide treatment to local residents.