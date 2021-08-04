DEXTER, MO– Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County has reopened its emergency services, behavioral health and inpatient units following the July 10 tornado that swept through the area.
The hospital's imaging department, lab and respiratory therapy are part of the inpatient services that are available beginning Wednesday.
Some of the hospital's outpatient services are expected to reopen this week. Those include imaging, mammography, and physical therapy.
"We want to express our deepest thanks to the Dexter community, hospital staff and vendor partners for helping us to reinstate full services in less than a month after the tornado. We look forward to continuing to serve Dexter and the surrounding communities with the excellent healthcare they expect and deserve," the hospital wrote in a press release.