SCOTT CITY, MO — A man faces multiple criminal charges after police in Scott City, Missouri, say he assaulted a woman, abducted her and stole her car.
The Scott City Police Department says officers spoke with the victim on Thursday. The woman told the officers that Damathan Stevens was trying to move into her home without her permission, moving his belongings into the residence. When the woman told Stevens he couldn't live there, police say he put his hands around the woman's neck and strangled her and took her cellphone so she couldn't call for help.
Then, Stevens allegedly forced the woman to travel with him to Cape Girardeau. Stevens was driving the vehicle, and the woman told police he said more than once that he should drive off the road and kill them both.
Later, Stevens — who police say is from Oran, Missouri — took the woman back to her home before leaving in the woman's car.
The police department says Stevens was later located in Cape Girardeau, in possession of the stolen car.
Stevens was charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and stealing a motor vehicle. The police department says a judge has issued a warrant for Stevens, with no bond allowed.