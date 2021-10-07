CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A southeast Missouri man was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old Courtney Williams of Portageville, Missouri, pleaded guilty in June to four counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Williams sold more than 150 grams of meth in the summer of 2018. The person Williams sold to was cooperating with law enforcement, prosecutors say.
Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Williams to 60 months in federal prison for those charges.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hahn.