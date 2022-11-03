CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 27-year-old southeast Missouri man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Elijah G. Riley to 135 months in federal prison during a hearing in Cape Girardeau.
Prosecutors say an undercover FBI agent began communicating with Riley via a social media messaging app in August 2021. During those communications, prosecutors say Riley sent the undercover agent a video of a man sexually abusing a young girl. Agents arrested Riley days later.
When he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography earlier this year, Riley admitted to using the internet to send the child porn video to the undercover agent.
Prosecutors say Riley will be placed on supervised release for 20 years after his prison sentence is complete. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.