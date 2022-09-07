Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and southeast Missouri native Mark Littell has died, the team confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.
"We are saddened over the passing of former Cardinals pitcher Mark Littell," the team's announcement reads. "A Cape Girardeau native, Littell appeared in 193 games with St. Louis across five seasons, culminating with a World Series Championship in 1982. Our condolences and thoughts are with the Littell family."
Littell was born in Cape Girardeau, and he was a graduate of Gideon High School in New Madrid County.
The Kansas City Star reports that Littell died Monday at the age of 69.
Before he played for the Cardinals, Littell pitched on the Kansas City Royals' first playoff team.
The Royals held a moment of silence in Littell's honor before Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cardinals.
We paused for a moment of silence before the start of tonight’s game in memory of former Royal Mark Littell. pic.twitter.com/kAW5Zp01wJ— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 7, 2022