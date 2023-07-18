SEMO Adoption 1 - 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau is hosting an Empty the Shelters event with a reduced adoption fee of $50 through July 31. The event is only halfway through and Southeast Missouri pets have already found homes for more than 50 pets.

The event is being sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet insurance. The point of the event is to help homeless pets find families by making adoption more affordable for prospective pet owners. The foundation will pay the adoption fees allowing adopters to take home a fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered pet for $50 or less.

MetLife says they hope their collaboration with Bissell will help them to include more shelters in the event nationwide. The CEO of MetLife says he is excited to work with and support BISSELL in Empty the Shelter.

BISSELL Pet Foundation began Empty the Shelters in 2016. Since then, they have found homes for more than 158,000 pets. Empty the Shelters has impacted more than 350,000 pets because shelters and kennels have more space to take in more animals.

Southeast Missouri Pets announced on Facebook Tuesday that they have been able to home more than 50 pets since Empty the Shelters began on July 6. They also announced they would be closed Tuesday, but any owners who believe their pet is in the shelter as a stray to send them a message on Facebook.

