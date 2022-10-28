CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) is shifting the focus of its Affordable Open Education Resources (A&OER) initiative to course materials available either online or within the university's library, cutting costs for students.
During this fall semester, UI 100 became an A&OER course. As a result, 1,463 students saved over $51,000, according to a SEMO news release.
The A&OER program focuses on shifting textbooks from physical copies, which must be purchased or rented, to editions available online or in house. It's not just textbooks the initiative is attempting to make affordable, though.
"These are things students don't have to pay for," said Stephanie Hallam, education information librarian with SEMO's Kent Library. "They can be anything from written texts, images, modules, videos. The sky is the limit."
Courses that make the switch to the program will offer an added level of convenience, as their course materials would be readily available within the course itself. Professors can imbed materials directly into Canvas, the learning management system for courses, so there can be a URL directly to the resource.
The program isn't limited to UI 100 courses—any course can make the switch to A&OER if agreed upon by both professors and their sections.
The initiative was started by Kent Library in 2014, but it put focus on faculty to develop new materials. Now, it's more about curation than it is about writing textbooks, according to the release.
SEMO's Textbook Rental Service has long provided significant cost savings when it comes to textbooks, according to the release. Hallam said the A&OER move is beneficial as more publishers limit the medium available for materials, like shifting their modules out of textbooks. This makes them unable to rent because students need the individual code specific to that book in order to access the modules.
"The focus is strong instruction, getting students what’s most helpful for them to learn the concepts and master the materials,” Hallam said.