CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is suspending travel to a few countries due to the coronavirus.
Effective immediately until further notice, all university-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea is suspended.
The restriction applies to faculty, staff, and students. The university says they could expand the list as the CDC updates it travel guide.
The university is also recommending that everyone avoid personal travel to those countries.