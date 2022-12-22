SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
Almost $1.5 million will go to the Fisher Delta Research, Extension and Education Center. This funding will be used for additional space, with instrumentation and softwar, to provide rapid analysis of crops that are specific to Missouri land.
A combined $69 million will go to the University of Missouri main campus for several endeavors, like launching a Water Resource Center and for health program funding, and $39.5 million to Missouri State University for its STEM and health and life science program, according to the release.
The full release can be found here.