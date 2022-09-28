HARRISBURG, IL — Are you an artist who has created work that honors veterans and active military service members? The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is accepting submissions for its next exhibit, “Honoring our Military and Veterans.”
Wednesday, Oct. 12, is the deadline for entries. The college in Harrisburg, Illinois, says the exhibit is open to all media. Selections will be made by Oct. 14.
The exhibit will be shown from Oct. 25 through Nov. 22.
Artists can submit up to two entries at sic.edu/hisemuseum. A printable entry form can also be found on the college's website, and artists can also call 618-252-5400 ext. 2599 to request a physical copy of the form.
SIC says artists who wish to submit paper forms must include an example of the works they're submitting. The forms must be mailed or delivered to: Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art, Southeastern Illinois College, 3575 College Rd., Harrisburg, IL 62946. Submissions can also be emailed to to hisemuseum@sic.edu, with the subject line “Honoring our Military and Veterans Exhibit.”
Visit the website or call the phone number listed above for more information on the selection process and criteria and other details about the exhibit.