HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College theater department is bringing an adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story to life and putting attendees in the holiday spirit this year.
"A Christmas Carol, The Musical" is coming to SIC’s Allan G. Kimball Stage on Nov. 18-20.
“'A Christmas Carol' is something the whole family can enjoy,” said show director and theater instructor Gareth York. “Auditions brought in actors from all over the area, and there is a lot of talent here."
Some of the main characters include Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Connor Fauset of Benton, Illinois; Cratchit, played by Bentley Lynch of Harrisburg, Illinois; Ghost of Christmas Present, played by Chanton Lee of Pope County, Illinois; Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Addison Bean of Gallatin County, Illinois; and Ghost of Christmas Future, played by Courtney Boulds of Harrisburg, Illinois.
The show will be performed in the George T. Dennis Visual & Performing Arts Center Theatre at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. Reserved seating is $10 for adults and $8 for students, staff and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 618-252-5400, ext. 2486 or 618-841-4649 or emailing boxoffice@sic.edu.
Holiday dinner tickets are still available before the Saturday show, as of Friday. The dinner is a fundraiser for the SIC Foundation to benefit student scholarships and student support. Dinner by Chef Michael Intravaia includes carved ham, cranberry bourbon stuffed pork loin, rosemary potatoes and green bean almondine. The cost is $25 per person, including the show ticket.
To purchase dinner tickets, visit bidpal.net/SICholiday2022. Tickets for the dinner must be purchased in advance.
Raffle tickets are also available at bidpal.net/SICholiday2022 for a chance to win a 30-inch firepit by the SIC welding department, with all essentials for a fall evening around the fire, and gift cards to local businesses. The estimated value for the prize is over $1,000, and the winner will be chosen live on Facebook at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 21. Raffle tickets can also be purchased in the SIC bookstore and at every showing of "A Christmas Carol."