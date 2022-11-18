HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons were named team champions on Saturday at the Prairie State “Showdown in the Heights” Speech Tournament in Chicago Heights, Illinois.
The Falcons earned top school honors and several individual awards at the event, which featured entries in public address, interpretation and limited preparation. Eleven schools competed at Prairie State.
In addition to the overall team award, the Falcons brought home the tournament’s quality award for strongest performance per capita. The award is calculated based on tournament success in proportion to the size of a school’s entry. The Falcons advanced a performer to every final round at the event, which helped them snag the quality award.
First-year competitor Neva Wasson from Harrisburg, Illinois advanced all four of her events to final rounds.
She won tournament champion in Duo Interpretation with partner Connor Fauset and in Dramatic Interpretation. She also won third place in Speech to Entertain and fourth place in Poetry.
“The tournament went very well—better than I expected,” Wasson said. “I’m excited for what next semester holds and the success we’ll have then.”
Each competition builds to the 2023 Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in Bethesda, Maryland. The team is coached by Jenny Billman, Paul Cummins and Rachel Parish.
Other individual results from the tournament are as follows:
- Omari Jackson (Mt. Vernon, Illinois): tournament champion in Persuasion, tournament champion in Prose, tournament champion in Poetry.
- Noah Devous (Harrisburg, Illinois): tournament champion in Informative Speaking, tournament champion in Impromptu Speaking, fourth place in Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Layton Glover (Equality, Illinois): second place in Informative speaking, fifth place in Impromptu Speaking, sixth place in Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Trey Murphy (Benton, Illinois): tournament champion in Program Oral Interpretation, third place in Informative Speaking.
- Fauset (Benton, Illinois): fourth place in Dramatic Interpretation.
- Ethan Bordoy (Harrisburg, Illinois): fourth place in Speech to Entertain, fifth in Dramatic Interpretation.
- Aryanna Guyton (Carrier Mills, Illinois): second place in Communication Analysis.