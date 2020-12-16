CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — SoutheastHEALTH is set to start implementing their COVID-19 vaccination program, established by the Missouri Department of Health, after the vaccine's emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration last week.
The health care system says vaccinations will begin this week for SoutheastHEALTH employees and they expect to receive 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine given 21 days apart.
SoutheastHEALTH Vice President and Chief Medical Office Matt Janzow, MD, said SoutheastHEALTH was chosen as a pre-positioning site for the vaccine because of the wide geographic area Southeast serves.
Southeast Hospital says it has the ultra-cold storage units required for the Pfizer vaccines and its labs continues to play a major role in the COVID-19 testing process.
The health care system says its lab was the first in the region to get advanced testing for COVID-19 because of it currently serves over 680 people in 10 states across the southeast region in the U.S.
Southeast says due to the initial supply of the vaccine this week, the first group to get the vaccine will be SoutheastHEALTH employees in Cape County and the region, but the vaccine is not mandatory.
“It’s critical that we lessen the stress on our staff caring for both COVID-19 patients and general medical/surgery patients,” Janzow said. “These healthcare workers have demonstrated a commitment to provide care under extremely challenging circumstances. This is a vital first step to protecting those delivering critical care to our most vulnerable.”
Janzow says he reached out to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, area hospitals and long-term care facilities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Dexter, Sikeston, and Perryville about coordinating vaccinations for their staff.
Once healthcare workers are vaccinated, Southeast says it will start trying to vaccinate high risk populations.
As vaccine availability expands, Janzow says the Southeast will target vaccination efforts with a phased approach set by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Bureau of Immunizations:
- Phase 1– healthcare workers, essential workers, high risk populations
- Phase 2– Phase one populations, all Missouri residents as availability of vaccine increases.
- Phase 3– All Missouri residents.
Four other hospital in Missouri were also named pre-positioning sites: Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis, Mercy in Springfield, SSM St. Mary's in Jefferson City and Truman in Kansas City.
SoutheastHEALTH says more information will be available on its website as this statewide process continues. For information on vaccine availability and updates, go to: SEhealth.org/COVID.