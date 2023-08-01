CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A health care provider with hospitals and clinics in southeast Missouri is joining a multi-hospital system based in St. Louis.
SoutheastHEALTH, which has 51 care locations in 11 communities including hospitals and clinics, has signed an agreement to join Mercy, a multi-state health care system with more than 40 hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies.
Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH signed a letter of intent regarding their plans to affiliate back in January. The agreement announced Tuesday finalizes those plans, with SoutheastHEALTH joining one of the largest health care systems in the nation.
In a news release about the agreement, SoutheastHEALTH says the deal is still subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals and approvals from other required third parties. Once those approvals are received, next steps include community roundtable listening tours hosted by Mercy. Those tours are a tradition for the system when it welcomes new hospitals. The news release says those events usually include businesses and civic leaders, doctors, local government leaders and other community members meeting with hospital leaders to help with the community master planning process.
“This is an exciting day for the community, for patients and for co-workers,” SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said in a statement included in Tuesday's announcement. “Bringing the two health systems together will create a regional hub for offering expanded access to health care services in Southeast Missouri and the greater region Mercy serves.”
Bateman said joining Mercy will give patients more access to the kind of care the health care system offers. Mercy President and CEO Steve Mackin also released a statement celebrating the agreement.
“Mercy joining Cape Girardeau and the greater Southeast Missouri region is a very real example of one of the ways we live the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy,” Mackin said. “The Sisters would answer the call of a community, and we are honored to have SoutheastHEALTH invite us to join them in serving Southeast Missouri and bring our resources to the people of this region. Together, we will positively impact the community.”
Mercy is not the same health care system as Mercy Health, the latter of which includes Mercy Health - Lourdes Paducah.
